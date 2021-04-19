Lemon drop martini

Step 1: Run a fresh-cut lemon wedge around the edge of a cocktail class, then dip the rim of the glass in sugar. Make sure all edges of the glass are well coated.

Step 2: In a cocktail shaker, combine 1 1/2 ounces vodka, 3/4 ounce lemon juice and 1/2 ounce triple sec with a scoop of ice. Shake until cold.

Step 3: Strain into prepared glass, then garnish with lemon round.