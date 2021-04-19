April 19, 2021 | 3:46pm
bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images
Bright, clear, lightly sweet, and impeccably clean-tasting, a good lemon drop cocktail — or lemon drop martini — should make you feel like you’re sipping up the shiniest parts of summer.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ Ounce vodka
- ¾ Ounce lemon juice (about one whole lemon)
- ½ Ounce triple sec
- Lemon round for garnish
- Superfine sugar for the rim
Directions
Step 1: Run a fresh-cut lemon wedge around the edge of a cocktail class, then dip the rim of the glass in sugar. Make sure all edges of the glass are well coated.
Step 2: In a cocktail shaker, combine 1 1/2 ounces vodka, 3/4 ounce lemon juice and 1/2 ounce triple sec with a scoop of ice. Shake until cold.
Step 3: Strain into prepared glass, then garnish with lemon round.