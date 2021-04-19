  1. Home
3.5
2 ratings

Lemon Drop Martini

April 19, 2021 | 3:46pm
Shaken, not stirred
bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

Bright, clear, lightly sweet, and impeccably clean-tasting, a good lemon drop cocktail — or lemon drop martini — should make you feel like you’re sipping up the shiniest parts of summer.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1
Servings
157
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ Ounce vodka
  • ¾ Ounce lemon juice (about one whole lemon)
  • ½ Ounce triple sec
  • Lemon round for garnish
  • Superfine sugar for the rim

Directions

Step 1: Run a fresh-cut lemon wedge around the edge of a cocktail class, then dip the rim of the glass in sugar. Make sure all edges of the glass are well coated.

Step 2: In a cocktail shaker, combine 1 1/2 ounces vodka, 3/4 ounce lemon juice and 1/2 ounce triple sec with a scoop of ice. Shake until cold.  

Step 3: Strain into prepared glass, then garnish with lemon round.

Lemon drop martini