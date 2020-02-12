One of the best ways to recover from a long day or celebrate a special occasion is with a sweet treat. Whether you’re a fan of ice cream, snow cones, doughnuts or chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth, Ocean City, New Jersey, has you covered.

According to a 2019 study by the data company Infogroup, Ocean City has the most dessert shops per capita with 12 dessert shops for every 10,000 residents. Ocean City’s permanent population is only about 90,000, so that means there are more than 100 spots to get dessert in town.

This beloved coastal town is a popular family vacation destination that’s known for classic, old-fashioned treats like saltwater taffy. Ocean City edged out other East Coast towns Barnstable Town, Massachusetts, which is on Cape Cod, and Norwich-New London, Connecticut, for the top spot.

