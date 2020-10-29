Grilled chicken cheddar casserole with mushrooms

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Cook and drain pasta according to package directions; keep hot.

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour and cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Whisk in milk, mustard, hot pepper sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, about 10 minutes or until sauce thickens. Stir in onion, carrot, mushrooms and Cheddar until cheese is melted. Remove sauce from heat.

Mix pasta into sauce and pour into prepared pan. Arrange sliced grilled chicken over pasta. Mix bread crumbs and parsley together and sprinkle over pasta.

Bake about 25 minutes or until pasta is heated through and edges are bubbling.