Fresh Herb Vinaigrette

February 21, 2021 | 11:16am
vanillaechoes/Shutterstock
This light vinaigrette is perfect over a bed of delicate greens, such as watercress, baby spinach, pea shoots and spring mix. It's so easy to make, you won't ever need to buy it in the store again.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons fresh basil, finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons fresh chives, finely chopped
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground cumin
Directions
Step 1: In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, mix 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin. Shake well before using.