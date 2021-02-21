  1. Home
3.25
4 ratings

Fresh Herb Vinaigrette

February 21, 2021 | 11:16am
By
Use any fresh herbs you have on hand
Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
vanillaechoes/Shutterstock

This light vinaigrette is perfect over a bed of delicate greens, such as watercress, baby spinach, pea shoots and spring mix. It's so easy to make, you won't ever need to buy it in the store again.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
123
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh basil, finely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh chives, finely chopped
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground cumin

Directions

Step 1: In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, mix 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin. Shake well before using.

Tags
best recipes
condiment
fresh herbs
healthy
herbs
lemon
olive oil
salad dressing
vinaigrette
