Millions of Boxes of Baby Formula Recalled Over Risk of Salmonella Contamination

According to The Guardian, salmonella bacteria allegedly contaminated baby formula produced by the French dairy company Lactalis, which is the world’s largest dairy company. So far the recall includes the company’s Picot, Milumel, and Taranis brands of baby formula, and the recall affects 83 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa. The company says the U.K. and U.S. are not affected by the recall.

According to the BBC, the recall was initially announced in December and involved all products manufactured after February, 2017. But the recall was expanded this week after affected products were allegedly found on supermarket shelves after the recall was announced. Now the recall affects all products manufactured at the company’s factory in Craon, in France’s Mayenne region, regardless of when they were produced..

“The aim of this radical step is simple: to avoid delays, problems in sorting batches, and the risk of human error,” French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, according to The Guardian.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping, and they can be life-threatening, especially in small children. So far 35 babies in France, one in Spain, and another in Greece have been reported to have contracted salmonella after consuming the formula. Food recalls are a serious business, here are some of the biggest food recalls of 2017.