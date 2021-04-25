April 25, 2021 | 12:30pm
IriGri8/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This tangy yet sweet salad dressing is an adapted version of restaurant chain Houston's famous honey-lime vinaigrette recipe that is served with their grilled chicken salad.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup rice vinegar
- 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice
- 1/4 Cup honey
- 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
- 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 Teaspoons minced red bell pepper
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Using a medium bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup rice vinegar, 1/4 cup fresh lime juice and 1/4 cup honey. Gradually whisk in 1/3 cup vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon sesame oil.
Step 2: Add 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro and 2 teaspoons minced red bell pepper. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Store refrigerated, in an airtight container, until needed.