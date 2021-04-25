  1. Home
4
1 rating

Honey Lime Vinaigrette

April 25, 2021 | 12:30pm
By
A copycat of Houston's beloved salad dressing
Honey Lime Vinaigrette recipe
IriGri8/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This tangy yet sweet salad dressing is an adapted version of restaurant chain Houston's famous honey-lime vinaigrette recipe that is served with their grilled chicken salad.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
123
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup rice vinegar
  • 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 Cup honey
  • 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 Teaspoons minced red bell pepper
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Using a medium bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup rice vinegar, 1/4 cup fresh lime juice and 1/4 cup honey. Gradually whisk in 1/3 cup vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon sesame oil.

Step 2: Add 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro and 2 teaspoons minced red bell pepper. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Store refrigerated, in an airtight container, until needed.

Honey Lime Vinaigrette