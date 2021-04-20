  1. Home
Asian Vinaigrette

April 20, 2021
By
Tangy, sweet, sour, salty and savory
This Asian vinaigrette recipe is absolutely packed with flavor. We like to eat this on a quinoa salad with tofu and stir fried veggies (think: broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, cabbage, peas and carrots). 

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 Cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 2 Tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 inch piece of ginger, grated
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 2 Tablespoons scallion whites
  • Pepper

Directions

Step 1: In a medium-sized glass bowl, add all ingredients. Whisk together well.

Step 2: Let dressing sit for 5-10 minutes to allow flavors to combine. Whisk together again before serving.

