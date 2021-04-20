April 20, 2021
Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal
This Asian vinaigrette recipe is absolutely packed with flavor. We like to eat this on a quinoa salad with tofu and stir fried veggies (think: broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, cabbage, peas and carrots).
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
- 1/4 Cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 2 Tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
- 1 1/2 inch piece of ginger, grated
- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 2 Tablespoons scallion whites
- Pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a medium-sized glass bowl, add all ingredients. Whisk together well.
Step 2: Let dressing sit for 5-10 minutes to allow flavors to combine. Whisk together again before serving.