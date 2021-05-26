Arugula Salad with Coppa and Pecorino

Step 1: Rinse 3-4 ounces arugula and dry thoroughly. Place in a large bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Add juice of 1/2 lemon and toss again.

Step 2: To serve, arrange 8 pieces coppa on a plate in one thin layer. Add the dressed greens and top with 1/2 cup shaved Pecorino.