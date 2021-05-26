Arugula Salad with Coppa and Pecorino

May 26, 2021
Maryse Chevriere
Need a real-life example of how sometimes simple is better when it comes to cooking? Check out this recipe — peppery arugula, salty coppa, and a spritz of tangy citrus is all you need. It's crave-worthy.
Ingredients
- 3-4 Ounces baby arugula
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 8 pieces of coppa
- 1/2 Cup shaved Pecorino
Directions
Step 1: Rinse 3-4 ounces arugula and dry thoroughly. Place in a large bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Add juice of 1/2 lemon and toss again.
Step 2: To serve, arrange 8 pieces coppa on a plate in one thin layer. Add the dressed greens and top with 1/2 cup shaved Pecorino.