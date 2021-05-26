  1. Home
Arugula Salad with Coppa and Pecorino

May 26, 2021
By
Lemon, salt and pepper make for a perfect dressing
Maryse Chevriere

Need a real-life example of how sometimes simple is better when it comes to cooking? Check out this recipe — peppery arugula, salty coppa, and a spritz of tangy citrus is all you need. It's crave-worthy. 

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
2
Servings
Ingredients

  • 3-4 Ounces baby arugula
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 8 pieces of coppa
  • 1/2 Cup shaved Pecorino

Directions

Step 1: Rinse 3-4 ounces arugula and dry thoroughly. Place in a large bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Add juice of 1/2 lemon and toss again.

Step 2: To serve, arrange 8 pieces coppa on a plate in one thin layer. Add the dressed greens and top with 1/2 cup shaved Pecorino. 

Tags
arugula salad
best recipes
cheese
dinner recipes
salad recipes
Coppa
pecorino