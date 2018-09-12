Eat Up: Applebee’s Is Now Offering a Three-Course Meal Starting At $12

If your budget is telling you it’s time to eat cheap, you’re probably not expecting a three-course meal. But a new limited-time offer at Applebee’s delivers just that – and gives you dining choices as well.

Here’s the rundown: Start out by choosing either a house or Caesar salad. Select an appetizer from four choices: boneless chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, spinach and artichoke dip or onion rings. The nine entrée options vary by location and price, but include three-cheese chicken penne with a breadstick, cheeseburger and fries, and shrimp won-ton stir-fry.

"While much of our menu is designed to be shared, we know sometimes you just want it all to yourself,” Applebee’s chief marketing officer Joel Yashinsky said in a statement. "At Applebee's we pride ourselves on great tasting food that you love and making sure it is at a price that you value."

Add a 10-ounce draft beer to your meal for just $2 when you order Samuel Adams OctoberFest, which is Applebee’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month for September. (Yes, a beer called OctoberFest is the September beer special.)

Meals are also available for takeout using Applebee’s online ordering.

The meal deal runs through the first week of October.

