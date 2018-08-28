Get Ready to Check Out This Beer From America’s Last Blockbuster Video Store

When’s the last time you rented a movie? Not from an online streaming source or even Redbox, but actually walked into a physical movie-rental store and perused the available titles? For most of us, it’s been a while, especially considering that once-giant chain Blockbuster Video has shrunk from thousands of locations to just one. But that one last Blockbuster location is still renting movies in Bend, Oregon, and it now has its own beer.

The store is a real Blockbuster Video location, with the familiar blue-and-yellow logo and plenty of films to rent. It became the last of its kind in July, when the second-to-the-last location, in Alaska, closed down.

The limited-edition beer, called The Last Blockbuster, is made by Oregon brewery 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Chris Cox, the founder of 10 Barrel Brewing, told Business Insider that the beer features a “light body, smooth finish and hints of nostalgia,” and that it “pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-sized chocolate.”

The beer will be officially released at a block party on September 21 at the Oregon store, where movies will be shown and food and drink served.

“Let’s celebrate over three decades of film, memories, and classic summer blockbusters that we’ll never forget,” 10 Barrel Brewing said in a Facebook post. “We promise each sip will deliver you back to a time when cracking open that blue-and-white case was the sound of an epic Saturday evening.”

After the party, 10 Barrel Brewing will then sell the beer at its six pubs, which are located in Oregon, Idaho, California and Colorado. Representatives for the brewery did not immediately reply to a question about whether it would be sold elsewhere.

