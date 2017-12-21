Aldi Must Prove That Champagne is a Distinct Flavor in Their 'Champagner Sorbet'

After a long and heated court case, the European Union Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday that Aldi will be permitted to continue selling its “Champagner Sorbet” in stores as long as the supermarket giant is able to prove that Champagne is a distinct part of the sorbet’s flavor. The German brand released their “Champagner Sorbet” (Champagner meaning Champagne in German) in 2012 as part of a Christmas promotion, but quickly found itself in hot water with Champagne producers in France who said that the icy dessert was exploiting the beverage’s reputation.

Aldi’s court battle with The Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne began in 2012. It took around five years for the courts to reach a decision, but on December 20, a decision was passed stating that the Aldi brand dessert, which contains 12% actual Champagne, can be called “Champagner Sorbet” so long as Aldi can prove to the German appeals court that the bubbly beverage is a definite part of the sorbet’s flavor.

Wine and spirits professionals seem to feel that Aldi may not be up to the task.

“I’m not sure you’d get any of the toasty or brioche notes from Champagne once you make it into a sorbet,” Victoria Burt, research and development manager at the Wine and Spirit Education Trust in Britain, told the New York Times

It’s not only Champagne producers who are choosy about what products their name gets slapped on; celebrities also seem to be very particular about their champagne.