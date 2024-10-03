Top Your Next Salad With A Poached Egg For A Total Texture Upgrade

Breakfasts and brunches are rarely without eggs, and they're especially spectacular when you've got poached eggs as part of the spread. Although quite simple and familiar, their magic never seems to dwindle. Any time your dish needs something effortlessly impressive, poached eggs are an exceptional choice. Marvelous as they may be on toasts and bagels, poached eggs are good for so much more than that. If you've never added them to your salads, it's time to give it a try. Laid over a bed of colorful veggies, they're the unexpected textural twist you never knew you needed.

Of course, when it comes to texture, salads are hardly lackluster. In a colorful bowl of veggies, and occasionally fruits and nuts, you can easily find crispiness, crunchiness, softness, and everything in between. Each bite is nothing if not diverse. So what difference does a poached egg make? Delicate and tender, it brings an elegance that makes any ordinary salad feel like it's just come straight out of a restaurant's kitchen. With a gentle slice, the silky yolk seeps out and coats the remaining ingredients in its lusciousness and mildly buttery taste. It's a change from the light and fresh taste typically expected from salads, but do not worry; the dish's essence is still there, with only a rich depth that makes it much more outstanding.