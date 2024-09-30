The Absolute Best (And Worst) Types Of Fish To Use For Tacos

Getting the fish just right for filling tacos can be tricky. You don't want a fish that's too delicate, but you also don't want something too dense. To help you make the best possible fish tacos, Daily Meal spoke exclusively with Executive Chef Kory Foltz at Sunseeker Resort, who gave guidance on the best two types of fish to use, and certain fish to avoid.

Where Foltz is located in Florida, he recommends using mahi-mahi, a white fish like cod, saying it "has a great 'meaty' texture that holds up well and can provide a more heartier taco." And if not mahi-mahi, then snapper for its mild and slightly sweet flavor, that he says is "great for a more refined, elevated taco" such as snapper tacos with jicama slaw. If you're wanting to make fried fish tacos, Foltz suggests avoiding salmon and mackerel since they are too strong tasting. He also dislikes swordfish for fried fish tacos since it's "just too steak-like to fair well in a battered taco."