The Absolute Best (And Worst) Types Of Fish To Use For Tacos
Getting the fish just right for filling tacos can be tricky. You don't want a fish that's too delicate, but you also don't want something too dense. To help you make the best possible fish tacos, Daily Meal spoke exclusively with Executive Chef Kory Foltz at Sunseeker Resort, who gave guidance on the best two types of fish to use, and certain fish to avoid.
Where Foltz is located in Florida, he recommends using mahi-mahi, a white fish like cod, saying it "has a great 'meaty' texture that holds up well and can provide a more heartier taco." And if not mahi-mahi, then snapper for its mild and slightly sweet flavor, that he says is "great for a more refined, elevated taco" such as snapper tacos with jicama slaw. If you're wanting to make fried fish tacos, Foltz suggests avoiding salmon and mackerel since they are too strong tasting. He also dislikes swordfish for fried fish tacos since it's "just too steak-like to fair well in a battered taco."
More fish taco guidance from Chef Kory Foltz
But there's more to a fish taco than the fish you use. You have to balance the texture and flavor of your fish with other ingredients. To start, Chef Kory Foltz says "any type of pickled vegetable always goes well in a fish taco." Why? Because "the acidity cuts through the fried flavors and provides some freshness to the taco." Pickled red onions are a perfect topping, both for the reason Foltz gave and, for white fish like mahi-mahi and snapper, it adds a much-needed pop of color.
Other sources of acidity work too, like citric acid from a fresh squeeze of citrus, or a spoonful of bright mango salsa with red onion and lime juice. One final recommendation from Foltz that also provides some tang and heat is kimchi. Kimchi also adds an excellent crunch for texture, and helps balance out the natural mild sweetness of white fish like snapper and mahi-mahi.