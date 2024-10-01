A Grilled Charcuterie Board Is What You Need To Wow Your Guests

There are plenty of ideas to keep in mind when building a charcuterie board, but if you want to take it to the next level and truly wow your guests, we suggest you consider offering an assortment of grilled items. Knowing what to grill can be tricky, so to learn everything we need to know about making this happen, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, the third-generation owner of Marshall, Texas-based Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898.

To start, know that two staple charcuterie board ingredients are perfect for grilling: bread and cheese. With cheese, Shoults explains some options are better for grilling than others. "Make sure you pick [a cheese] with a high melting point, or it will wind up in the bottom of your grill!" Shoults suggests options like provolone, adding, "The grill gives cheeses a crusty, caramelized texture on the outside and a gooey, warm center." Other cheeses with high melting points include halloumi and feta.

Grilled figs are perfect for accompanying your meat and grilled cheese options. Shoults recommends cutting them in half, brushing both sides with olive oil, then grilling cut-side down for about 4-6 minutes. Then, he notes, "You can add things like sea salt, honey, or balsamic," adding, "Figs pair well with meats like prosciutto and peppered pork tenderloin." Prosciutto has notes of sweetness to match that of the figs, while also bringing in some saltiness for more depth of flavor. Meanwhile, the figs' sweetness balances out the earthiness of the tenderloin.