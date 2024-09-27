Why You Should Braise Your Next Brisket In Beer
You can always count on a perfectly braised beef brisket to be the star of any weekend feast. For hours even before the brisket is ready to be carved up and enjoyed, its fragrant smell will have already filled the kitchen and revved up everyone's appetites. But while no one's going to turn down a few slices of old-fashioned brisket, if you're looking for a twist to bring some new flavors to the dinner table, here's one easy trick to use the next time: Braise it with beer.
Simple as it is, this technique is super effective. The beer brings a rich, complex flavor to the meat that perfectly complements its natural savoriness. Additionally, it can also help your brisket caramelize and become more tender, too, thanks to the enzymes and alcohol.
After seasoning and browning the brisket, instead of using the traditional red wine or stock, deglaze the pan with your favorite beer. Add some sautéed onions and garlic, along with your preferred spices, to create a fragrant braising liquid. Cook the brisket in this flavorful bath for three to four hours in a 300 F oven. The result is a tender, beer-infused brisket that's sure to become a new family favorite!
What sort of beer should be used for brisket?
When it comes to choosing a type of beer for your brisket, you've got plenty of delicious options. But for your first attempt at this trick, anything you have in the fridge will be alright. Cheap lagers will still give your brisket a nice flavor boost. However, to pair best with beef, you'll want to spring for a dark beer to get maximum flavor. Other than the bitter flavor from the hops, it'll also contribute notes of caramel and chocolate from the barley. That means brown ales, porters, and stouts will be awesome when paired with brisket.
You'll get nuttier, bready notes in your brisket if you use brown ales. Porters, being more robust than brown ales, will contribute some deep, roasted flavors reminiscent of caramel and chocolate to the brisket. Stout, being the boldest-tasting choice out of the three, will lend toasty notes to the braising liquid. The brisket will get a strong and robust flavor, almost like coffee.
This list isn't exhaustive, of course, so feel free to experiment with other dark beer styles you enjoy drinking like schwarzbiers and dunkels. So long as the beer's flavor complements the beefy flavor of the brisket, you're guaranteed to have a good time.
Complete your brisket with some sides and toppings
In the time that it takes for your beer-braised brisket to become fork-tender, think of some accompaniments! The braising liquid itself can be strained and reduced into a flavorful sauce to spoon over the sliced brisket. However, your guests will definitely appreciate having some classic brisket sides like creamy mashed potatoes, buttery mac and cheese, or sweet honey-glazed carrots to help round out their meals.
You're not short on options when it comes to toppings, either. Spread some slow-cooked, caramelized onions on top of the brisket. The sweet, intense flavor and jammy texture make it a great pairing. Another option is to place a heap of crunchy coleslaws next to each serving of brisket. The tangy flavor will help you balance out the richness of the meat.
Don't forget to save any leftover beer-braised brisket to make sandwiches the next day, too. Once shredded, it can be a flavorful addition to grilled cheese sandwiches, tacos, quesadillas, or nachos. With so many delicious possibilities, you'll find yourself looking forward to leftovers as much as the main event!