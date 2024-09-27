Why You Should Braise Your Next Brisket In Beer

You can always count on a perfectly braised beef brisket to be the star of any weekend feast. For hours even before the brisket is ready to be carved up and enjoyed, its fragrant smell will have already filled the kitchen and revved up everyone's appetites. But while no one's going to turn down a few slices of old-fashioned brisket, if you're looking for a twist to bring some new flavors to the dinner table, here's one easy trick to use the next time: Braise it with beer.

Simple as it is, this technique is super effective. The beer brings a rich, complex flavor to the meat that perfectly complements its natural savoriness. Additionally, it can also help your brisket caramelize and become more tender, too, thanks to the enzymes and alcohol.

After seasoning and browning the brisket, instead of using the traditional red wine or stock, deglaze the pan with your favorite beer. Add some sautéed onions and garlic, along with your preferred spices, to create a fragrant braising liquid. Cook the brisket in this flavorful bath for three to four hours in a 300 F oven. The result is a tender, beer-infused brisket that's sure to become a new family favorite!