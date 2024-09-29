Skip The Messy Dredging With A Simple Eggplant Parm Hack

Just about every recipe for eggplant parmesan — a dish consisting of breadcrumb-coated eggplant slices that are layered with cheese and marinara sauce — includes a step of dredging the eggplant in some kind of egg mixture before dipping it in the breadcrumbs. The coated pieces are typically fried on the stove before the dish can be assembled and finished in the oven. Any time a recipe calls for dredging, it's a messy affair, to say the least. And, as it turns out, dredging the eggplant is actually an eggplant parmesan mistake — in reality, you don't actually have to dredge the veggie slices to get the same outcome.

Instead, all you have to do is roast the eggplant slices in the oven to get them nice and tender with a slight crisp on the exterior. Meanwhile, toast the breadcrumbs in a frying pan — either on their own or combined with spices and parmesan cheese. Then, when assembling the entire dish, you'll pour the toasted breadcrumbs over the roasted eggplant. The result is extremely similar to the outcome of the dredging method because both the eggplant and breadcrumbs are cooked to perfection, even though they were cooked separately.