Give Chicken Chili An Instant Flavor Boost With One Zesty Seasoning

As the warm summer weather starts to turn cool, it's time to break out hearty and warming fall dinner recipes for cozier nights indoors. One such meal that's not only delicious but also easy to whip up is a hearty chicken chili recipe. Classically made with white beans and plenty of garlic and onions, it's a richer, creamier alternative to your usual beef and tomato chili con carne.

Now, while chicken chili is delicious all on its own, there's one ingredient you can add that truly takes it to the next level — ranch seasoning mix. Stirring in this simple, store-bought ingredient gives a flavor boost to the dish. Ranch seasoning works well here because of the powdered buttermilk. This has a noticebly tangy flavor and helps balance out the creaminess of white chicken chili. At the same time, it has thickening agents in it that help your dish become a robust, hearty chili.