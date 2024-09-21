Give Chicken Chili An Instant Flavor Boost With One Zesty Seasoning
As the warm summer weather starts to turn cool, it's time to break out hearty and warming fall dinner recipes for cozier nights indoors. One such meal that's not only delicious but also easy to whip up is a hearty chicken chili recipe. Classically made with white beans and plenty of garlic and onions, it's a richer, creamier alternative to your usual beef and tomato chili con carne.
Now, while chicken chili is delicious all on its own, there's one ingredient you can add that truly takes it to the next level — ranch seasoning mix. Stirring in this simple, store-bought ingredient gives a flavor boost to the dish. Ranch seasoning works well here because of the powdered buttermilk. This has a noticebly tangy flavor and helps balance out the creaminess of white chicken chili. At the same time, it has thickening agents in it that help your dish become a robust, hearty chili.
What makes ranch seasoning the perfect addition to chili?
Ranch seasoning is also packed with dried herbs that work nicely in white chili. For instance, you've got dried dill and chives in the mix. Dill adds citrusy, tangy flavors that help underscore the tanginess of the buttermilk. The chives, on the other hand, add a grassy and oniony touch. You'll also note that ranch seasoning comes with both onion and garlic powder in it. These powders are salty and savory, but still have a subtle sweetness to them. That combination balances out the tanginess and enhances the fresh onions and garlic used in your dish.
It's incredibly easy to incorporate ranch seasoning — just add it to your chili recipe at the same time you add your other usual herbs and spices and let it work its magic. While this method is to-die-for with chicken chili, you can also add it to a regular black bean and beef variety too. It'll add extra layers of zesty flavor to your dish, plus it also works to thicken this kind of chili, too.