Are Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Kosher?

To be considered kosher, particularly for products like pastries and doughnuts, reliable supervision must be maintained throughout the baking process. Some doughnuts contain shortening and emulsifiers that may not be considered kosher, but Krispy Kreme clarifies that the only animal products used in their recipes are eggs and dairy, including egg yolks, butter, milk, and whey. As long as these ingredients come from a kosher animal — which includes both cows and chickens — then their by-products are safe to use. Note that in the kosher diet, eggs are actually not considered dairy so they must be supervised as their own category.

One vote of confidence towards kosher pastries is that certain jelly doughnuts, also known as sufganiyot in the Jewish community, are a kosher holiday staple. They are made from a yeast dough that includes eggs and margarine, which keeps them kosher and could likely be similar to the mix used by Krispy Kreme. Though their website doesn't include exact recipe details, consumers can contact Krispy Kreme for more information about kosher ingredients or with questions about whether a particular store is kosher or not.