Are Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Kosher?
Food inclusivity stretches beyond just having vegetarian options; it acknowledges other dietary practices that correspond to certain religious practices. Eating a kosher diet is associated with the Jewish faith and prohibits eating certain types of foods. Many grocery stores have kosher aisles, but what about restaurants? While we've kept track of the best kosher restaurants in America, what do you do if you're craving a kosher doughnut? Thankfully, the iconic Krispy Kreme has kosher eaters covered.
The short answer is, yes, Krispy Kreme doughnuts are kosher. According to its website, its mixing plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where their doughnut mix is manufactured, has been kosher certified. In fact, some Krispy Kreme stores have also been certified as kosher — though not all.
What makes Krispy Kremes kosher?
To be considered kosher, particularly for products like pastries and doughnuts, reliable supervision must be maintained throughout the baking process. Some doughnuts contain shortening and emulsifiers that may not be considered kosher, but Krispy Kreme clarifies that the only animal products used in their recipes are eggs and dairy, including egg yolks, butter, milk, and whey. As long as these ingredients come from a kosher animal — which includes both cows and chickens — then their by-products are safe to use. Note that in the kosher diet, eggs are actually not considered dairy so they must be supervised as their own category.
One vote of confidence towards kosher pastries is that certain jelly doughnuts, also known as sufganiyot in the Jewish community, are a kosher holiday staple. They are made from a yeast dough that includes eggs and margarine, which keeps them kosher and could likely be similar to the mix used by Krispy Kreme. Though their website doesn't include exact recipe details, consumers can contact Krispy Kreme for more information about kosher ingredients or with questions about whether a particular store is kosher or not.