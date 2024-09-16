The Easy Trick For Perfectly Sized Zucchini Noodles Every Time

If you like planting zucchini — or have a friend, neighbor, or family member who does — you know just how much one plant can yield. It'll get to the point where it just seems like there's no end to it, but fortunately, there's also no end to the recipes that this versatile fruit (and yes, it is a fruit!) can be used in. Chocolate zucchini bread is always a favorite, but when the family starts asking for something else, zucchini noodles are a great, fast, and delicious option.

And when we say they're fast, they're fast. Zucchini noodles with fresh tomato sauce is a fresh meal that comes together in just about five minutes, with no cooking required. The most challenging part is making the spiralized zucchini noodles, and thanks to recipe developer Miriam Hahn, you'll learn a nifty trick for making them easier to make and eat.

In her recipe for Daily Meal's sister site, Tasting Table, Hahn shared her way of spiralizing anything into convenient pieces: Before you start, take your knife and cut a slice halfway into the zucchini lengthwise (see below). That's it! You'll get shorter noodles that are much more manageable, and who would've thought there was such an easy way to make spiralized noodles even better? Hahn stresses that this works for anything that you can spiralize, and it might mean you start breaking the tool out of the drawer more often.