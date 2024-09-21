Add A Pumpkin Spice Twist To Your Next Margarita And Taste Fall Magic
For many imbibers, there is no greater summer drink than the margarita. Smooth tequila, sweet and sour flavors from freshly squeezed juice and orange liqueur, a citrus garnish, and a salted rim all work together to create the icon of refreshment and relaxation. But when the warmer season ends, there's no reason you should have to discontinue your favorite drink order. Fortunately, this cocktail is super adaptable, and while you may have enjoyed a bright strawberry or tart and spicy pineapple chipotle margarita, fall is the perfect time to make a little room in your life for a pumpkin spice version.
You can create a pumpkin spice margarita in a few different ways. Some recipes rely on a special pumpkin spice liqueur to do the work of bringing that fall flavor profile to the glass — and even add a little half-and-half for a creamy take that calls eggnog to mind. Others employ pumpkin puree, spiced and sweetened with a little brown sugar, adding flavor and body. Still, other formulas really lean into fall flavors by incorporating apple cider or maple syrup into the mix. The result is a seasonal spin that will help you get in the mood for those crisp, cool autumn evenings.
The base spirit and finishing touches for your fall margarita
You may be wondering, what kind of tequila works best in this cool-weather cocktail? It depends on what you're hoping to achieve with your drink. A blanco (or silver) tequila is un-aged, and its taste centers on the agave with which it is made. Blanco's flavors can range from citrus to honey, which work well with a pumpkin spice blend and result in a slightly brighter fall margarita. On the other hand, a reposado tequila is aged in oak and can boast notes of vanilla and caramel, which you may more closely associate with the warm, autumnal vibe. You can also go for a smoky mezcal that will provide a balancing counterpoint to a sweeter pumpkin spice margarita and feel just right for the spooky season (you can even carefully add a little dry ice for a smoke effect).
When serving your pumpkin marg, instead of a standard salted rim, reach for a pumpkin-spiced sugar — or even a smoked salt (which happens to be our newest food obsession). A cinnamon stick or star anise pod are festive touches, too. No matter which spirit you select or formula you prefer, this pumpkin spice margarita will definitely get you in the mood for fall festivities.