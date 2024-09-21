Add A Pumpkin Spice Twist To Your Next Margarita And Taste Fall Magic

For many imbibers, there is no greater summer drink than the margarita. Smooth tequila, sweet and sour flavors from freshly squeezed juice and orange liqueur, a citrus garnish, and a salted rim all work together to create the icon of refreshment and relaxation. But when the warmer season ends, there's no reason you should have to discontinue your favorite drink order. Fortunately, this cocktail is super adaptable, and while you may have enjoyed a bright strawberry or tart and spicy pineapple chipotle margarita, fall is the perfect time to make a little room in your life for a pumpkin spice version.

You can create a pumpkin spice margarita in a few different ways. Some recipes rely on a special pumpkin spice liqueur to do the work of bringing that fall flavor profile to the glass — and even add a little half-and-half for a creamy take that calls eggnog to mind. Others employ pumpkin puree, spiced and sweetened with a little brown sugar, adding flavor and body. Still, other formulas really lean into fall flavors by incorporating apple cider or maple syrup into the mix. The result is a seasonal spin that will help you get in the mood for those crisp, cool autumn evenings.