Infuse Tangy Flavors Into Your Turkey Burgers By Stuffing Them With Feta

Turkey burgers may have a bad rap for being the blander version of classic beef burgers, but they certainly don't have to be. First things first, you want to start with a recipe that will guarantee juicy (not dry) turkey patties, but, beyond that, there is plenty of room to play around with fun flavors and ingredients. One showstopping idea? Stuff those turkey burgers with crumbly and delicious feta cheese.

Burgers and cheese go hand in hand anyway, so why not combine the two directly? This can be done with any cheese, of course, but by choosing feta, you'll be infusing a tangy and salty flavor to elevate those turkey burgers and make them truly stand out. The feta also adds some richness to the lean turkey burgers, making them taste a bit more indulgent (closer to their beef counterpart).

If you're interested in this idea, you can check out Daily Meal's super simple feta-stuffed burgers (just replace the ground beef with ground turkey) or adjust your go-to turkey burger recipe. When you're forming the patties, all you have to do is add a bit of feta cheese — however much you'd like — into the middle of the patty, wrapping the ground turkey around the cheese.