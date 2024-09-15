Infuse Tangy Flavors Into Your Turkey Burgers By Stuffing Them With Feta
Turkey burgers may have a bad rap for being the blander version of classic beef burgers, but they certainly don't have to be. First things first, you want to start with a recipe that will guarantee juicy (not dry) turkey patties, but, beyond that, there is plenty of room to play around with fun flavors and ingredients. One showstopping idea? Stuff those turkey burgers with crumbly and delicious feta cheese.
Burgers and cheese go hand in hand anyway, so why not combine the two directly? This can be done with any cheese, of course, but by choosing feta, you'll be infusing a tangy and salty flavor to elevate those turkey burgers and make them truly stand out. The feta also adds some richness to the lean turkey burgers, making them taste a bit more indulgent (closer to their beef counterpart).
If you're interested in this idea, you can check out Daily Meal's super simple feta-stuffed burgers (just replace the ground beef with ground turkey) or adjust your go-to turkey burger recipe. When you're forming the patties, all you have to do is add a bit of feta cheese — however much you'd like — into the middle of the patty, wrapping the ground turkey around the cheese.
Go full Mediterranean-style with the feta-stuffed turkey burgers
Feta is a staple ingredient of Mediterranean cuisine, so if you like the idea of feta-stuffed burgers and want to make the dish even more unique, you might as well go full Mediterranean-style with the burger. Along with the feta, there are plenty of Mediterranean ingredients that you can add to the turkey burger that will taste like a delicious combination of your favorite Mediterranean takeout and a classic burger.
For one, skip the mayo or ketchup and use homemade tzatziki sauce. After all, nothing says Mediterranean more than tzatziki, the Greek yogurt-based sauce with infusions of cucumber, chopped dill, lemon juice, and more. Have extra tzatziki on hand to use as a dipping sauce for the fries that will go with your turkey burger.
Then, there are the toppings. Tomatoes are often found topped on burgers, but they're also a Mediterranean staple so feel free to keep those, along with red onion and your choice of greens. Then, there's olives and eggplant, both of which are much less commonly found on a burger, but why not give them a try as a topping to go along with the other Mediterranean ingredients? Then, if the cucumber in the tzatziki is not enough to fulfill your craving, you can also add thinly sliced cucumbers for a topping on the burger.