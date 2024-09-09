The Sweet Way To Balance Out The Saltiness Of Soy Sauce

If you're a fan of Asian cuisine, then a bottle of good soy sauce must definitely be a pantry staple. Renowned for its richness and strong savory-umami flavor, a little bit of this sauce can amp up the flavor of a long list of dishes from stir-fries to noodles and sushi. Sometimes, though, you might want to tone down soy sauce's intense taste. As tempting as it is to water it down, it may end up leaving the dish tasting weak. So here's a better idea: Stir in a bit of honey.

The natural sugar in honey can help you take the salty edge off. More importantly, it'll also lend a subtle sweetness to complement the soy's natural flavors, giving you a milder sauce that isn't watery-thin. Plus, honey-sweetened soy sauce is actually a required ingredient in many great recipes. So, if you're hoping to serve up a honey soy grilled skirt steak this weekend, this trick will be helpful to know anyhow.