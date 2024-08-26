Labor Day 2024: Food Deals To Look Out For

Labor Day falls on September 2 this year and hungry foodies have a lot to look forward to this holiday. Labor Day is a holiday celebrated in the United States that is observed every first Monday in September as a way to honor working-class Americans and their labor unions that provide protections and rights, per the U.S. Department of Labor. The holiday was first recognized on a national level in 1894, after years of labor activists giving a voice to the working class people during the height of a transformative time amongst the American workforce.

These days, Labor Day is a signal of the end of summertime for many — a day where hosts can throw their last sun-filled barbecues and guests can rock their all-white outfits before hanging them up for another year as the cold sets in and the holiday seasons arrive. But before you finalize your ultimate Labor Day party menu, be sure to double-check all your favorite food spots for major deals. While you enjoy your much-deserved day off, restaurants like KFC, STK Steakhouse, and Kona Grill are all ready to celebrate with major deals this Labor Day. And make sure to check back each day as Daily Meal updates these upcoming deals and steals.