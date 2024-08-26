Labor Day 2024: Food Deals To Look Out For
Labor Day falls on September 2 this year and hungry foodies have a lot to look forward to this holiday. Labor Day is a holiday celebrated in the United States that is observed every first Monday in September as a way to honor working-class Americans and their labor unions that provide protections and rights, per the U.S. Department of Labor. The holiday was first recognized on a national level in 1894, after years of labor activists giving a voice to the working class people during the height of a transformative time amongst the American workforce.
These days, Labor Day is a signal of the end of summertime for many — a day where hosts can throw their last sun-filled barbecues and guests can rock their all-white outfits before hanging them up for another year as the cold sets in and the holiday seasons arrive. But before you finalize your ultimate Labor Day party menu, be sure to double-check all your favorite food spots for major deals. While you enjoy your much-deserved day off, restaurants like KFC, STK Steakhouse, and Kona Grill are all ready to celebrate with major deals this Labor Day. And make sure to check back each day as Daily Meal updates these upcoming deals and steals.
Snag these majorly discounted meal deals from KFC
In honor of Labor Day and the busy back-to-school season, the fast food chain announced via a press release that KFC is now offering customers a 40-piece Saucy Nuggets Pack for just $19.99. You can choose up to four sauce options to smother your nuggets in, including the classic Korean BBQ and Honey BBQ. KFC is also debuting three new flavors: Honey Garlic, Chipotle Ranch, and Mango Habanero. The chicken fast-food chain is also offering 50% off chicken sandwiches in the spicy, classic, and saucy varieties, and 40% off 12-piece buckets of chicken on the bone, in both variety buckets and all dark meat drum and thigh buckets. These discounts are currently available to customers who order online or on the KFC app.
Treat yourself to a dinner at STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse wants to celebrate teachers and first responders on their much-deserved day off with a 50% discount on their food. According to an email sent to Daily Meal, this offer is valid from August 30 through September 2 exclusively for those who work in education or are a member of a first response service such as police officers, firefighters, and EMTs, once proper work ID is shown. This offer is only available for dine-in customers and excludes tax and gratuity. This offer also does not apply to any alcohol customers purchase while enjoying a meal at STK Steakhouse.
Kona Grill is showing some love to teachers and first responders
All Labor Day weekend long, Kona Grill is offering teachers and first responders half off of their meals. In an email sent to Daily Meal, Kona Grill shared that dine-in customers with a valid teacher or first responder ID can save 50% off their food from August 30-September 2, excluding tax and gratuity. This deal also does not apply to any alcohol purchase, so if you want to indulge in an easy Labor Day cocktail without breaking the bank, you might have to whip one up at home.
Pat LaFrieda Meats is offering a new deal just in time for Labor Day weekend
Meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda wants to supply your next Labor Day barbecue with aged steak that will impress all your guests. In an email sent to Daily Meal, Pat LaFrieda disclosed that the 16-ounce Prime Bone-In Ribeye Steak is currently priced at 25% off. The 60-day aged cut of steak normally costs $51.59, but from now until August 30, customers can save nearly $13 per steak. This offer is only available online for a limited time, and customers must purchase five or more steaks to receive the discount.