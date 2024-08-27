This Simple Tip Keeps Your Bread Intact For Perfect Avocado Toast

Although avocado toast has been around for much longer, it became an internet trend in the 2000s and 2010s, with the dish popping up on café menus and Instagram feeds. Today, it's still a popular menu item at breakfast and brunch spots, but thanks to how simple it is, it's also a great breakfast for making at home on your own.

Oftentimes, people who make avocado toast will simply toast their favorite bread, slice the avocado, and then pile it atop the toast before mashing the fruit with a fork. However, mashing your avocado when it's already on the bread is a mistake. That's because when you do that, while it's true you'll get a creamy pile of the fruit, you also run the risk of damaging your bread, leading to an altered texture. This can make your breakfast messy to eat. Plus, it can also make it tough for you to create a uniform taste, meaning that each bite could have more or less flavor than the next.