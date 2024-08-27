This Simple Tip Keeps Your Bread Intact For Perfect Avocado Toast
Although avocado toast has been around for much longer, it became an internet trend in the 2000s and 2010s, with the dish popping up on café menus and Instagram feeds. Today, it's still a popular menu item at breakfast and brunch spots, but thanks to how simple it is, it's also a great breakfast for making at home on your own.
Oftentimes, people who make avocado toast will simply toast their favorite bread, slice the avocado, and then pile it atop the toast before mashing the fruit with a fork. However, mashing your avocado when it's already on the bread is a mistake. That's because when you do that, while it's true you'll get a creamy pile of the fruit, you also run the risk of damaging your bread, leading to an altered texture. This can make your breakfast messy to eat. Plus, it can also make it tough for you to create a uniform taste, meaning that each bite could have more or less flavor than the next.
Why mixing your avocado in another bowl is so critical
For one thing, if you mash your avocado directly on your bread, you run the risk of poking holes in it with your fork. This can lead to a soppy mess, especially if you like to add lemon juice to your mash.
Another reason why it's better to mash your avocado in a separate bowl is that you don't press down on the bread as you do it. This prevents your bread being forced into a thin shape, which can be flimsy and doesn't hold up as well when you go to bite into your snack.
Lastly, when you mash the fruit separately, you also make it easier for additional toppings to get fully mixed in. For instance, if you like to add salt and pepper, you can ensure the seasoning is well-distributed throughout your mash, leading to a consistent flavor once you pile it atop your bread.
Other tips and tricks for making avocado toast
Beyond mashing your avocado in a bowl, there are a few other key tips to employ when you make avocado toast. For one thing, you'll want to be careful about what kind of bread you choose. A thicker crusty bread, such as ciabatta or rye can hold up the avocado better and avoid sinking. Plus, the juice from the fruit isn't as likely to make it soggy and unpleasant.
Beyond the type of bread you choose, you'll also want to make sure you toast your bread well to help create that crunchy, sturdy texture. Even just a minute extra in the toaster can help create a stronger texture. Look for bread that has a golden brown finish on it to know when you've toasted it enough and are ready to add your toppings.
Lastly, if you don't have any clean bowls or just can't be bothered dirtying another dish, another way to make delicious avocado toast without ruining your bread is to slice the avocado onto your toast instead of mashing it. Not only does this method look beautifully presented, but you won't have to worry about poking holes in your bread. With these tips and tricks, you're ready to make the perfect avocado toast.