Simplify Ratatouille By Making It On A Sheet Pan

Ratatouille, a classic Provençal dish, has been around for centuries, but it was the charming Disney/Pixar animated movie that really put this vegetable stew on the global map. That's not a bad thing; it's great that everyone around the world is now enjoying this simple, but immensely wholesome vegetable stew. On a single plate, you have all the best harvests of summer, from eggplant and zucchini to fresh tomatoes and peppers, all coming together in a colorful bouquet. What's not to like?

But while the movie depicts an elegant version of the dish, with slices artfully arranged in a layered spiral, the truth is that ratatouille has humble roots as a rustic peasant meal. As such, there's no need to worry if you're looking for a way to simplify it a little. In fact, here's one hot tip for you to get started: prepare it on a sheet pan instead of a sauté pan or a skillet.

Most recipes typically instruct you to cook the vegetables on the stovetop in an oiled pan. While relatively simple, it requires a fair bit of stirring, and you have to keep a close eye on the veggies as they cook, lest they burn. Instead of that, just layer the vegetables on a sheet pan, toss everything into the oven, and set the timer. Take a seat and enjoy a rewatch of

"Ratatouille" if you'd like as the veggies cook in the oven — it's virtually hands-off from there!