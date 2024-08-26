The Smoky Ingredient That Takes Chili To A New Level
Chili is comfort food at its finest. Not only is it delicious, but it's also hearty, filling, and packed with protein. There are scores of different chili recipes out there that range from slow-cooker chili you can let simmer all day, to spicy vegetarian chili that omits the meat but still brings the heat. Despite the range of ingredients, preparation methods, and flavors you can find in different chili variations, there's one ingredient that adds depth to almost any type of chili you can imagine – liquid smoke.
Liquid smoke (which is sometimes called smoke flavor or wood vinegar) is a concentrated liquid that tastes exactly as you'd expect it to. It's made by burning wood chips, then condensing the smoke into a liquid and bottling it — so you can easily add it to foods like chili. Adding a few drops to your favorite chili recipe will give it a rich, earthy, and rustic flavor that will take your bowl from good to great.
How to use liquid smoke in chili
The most important thing to remember when cooking with liquid smoke is that less is more. You'll want to be able to taste hints of smoke, but you have to be careful. The liquid smoke's flavor is so potent that it can easily overwhelm other ingredients in your chili — so you don't want to go overboard. Since a few drops goes a long way, start with a few dashes and do a taste test before adding more.
There are different varieties of liquid smoke on the market, and the flavor will differ based on the type of wood that was used to make it. Applewood, mesquite, and hickory are all common, but taste distinctly different. Hickory is generally the most popular, so it can be a good choice if you're looking to start experimenting with this ingredient. Mesquite tends to be overpowering, so it's best to steer clear of it in this context.
How to make chili even smokier
If you love super smoky chili, liquid smoke isn't the only secret weapon at your disposal. There are several other methods and ingredients that will take your chili to the next level. One of the easiest ways to amplify the flavor of the liquid smoke is to add store-bought barbecue sauce or hot sauce that already contain hints of smoke — like chipotle.
Of course, a great (albeit more involved) way to boost the smokiness is to actually smoke your ingredients. If you're making chili with beef, you can put the meat into the smoker before adding it to your batch. Certain spice combinations can also taste smoky, so try adding things like cumin, smoked paprika, and chili powder. Just make sure to start with small amounts and taste test along the way so your chili doesn't end up too smoky — no one wants food that tastes like a campfire.