The Smoky Ingredient That Takes Chili To A New Level

Chili is comfort food at its finest. Not only is it delicious, but it's also hearty, filling, and packed with protein. There are scores of different chili recipes out there that range from slow-cooker chili you can let simmer all day, to spicy vegetarian chili that omits the meat but still brings the heat. Despite the range of ingredients, preparation methods, and flavors you can find in different chili variations, there's one ingredient that adds depth to almost any type of chili you can imagine – liquid smoke.

Liquid smoke (which is sometimes called smoke flavor or wood vinegar) is a concentrated liquid that tastes exactly as you'd expect it to. It's made by burning wood chips, then condensing the smoke into a liquid and bottling it — so you can easily add it to foods like chili. Adding a few drops to your favorite chili recipe will give it a rich, earthy, and rustic flavor that will take your bowl from good to great.