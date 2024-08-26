The 3 Herbs To Try If You Want A Twist On Classic Bruschetta

Whether you're planning out apps for a soirée of fifty or an intimate dinner party with your closest friends, you can never go wrong with a tray of bruschetta. This dish, often pronounced "broo-skeh-tah" by Italian natives, is a classic appetizer that may appear fancy and sophisticated, but it's actually extremely easy to make. An Italian bruschetta recipe consists of fresh tomatoes that have been parboiled, diced, and mixed together with a handful of spices and aromatics. The mixture is then spooned over toasted baguette slices.

The key to this crowd-pleasing vegetarian appetizer is fresh herbs and spices. Chef and restaurateur Joe Isidori shared exclusive insight with Daily Meal on all the best herbs and spices you can use to give your bruschetta a twist. Isidori's restaurant Aurthur & Sons has locations in both New York City and Bridgehampton, serving up some of the most delicious, authentic Italian food in the city — including a delicious bruschetta, of course. According to the expert chef, fresh basil is an absolute must, but it isn't the only aromatic that will complement your appetizer: "Tarragon, cilantro, and dill are great fresh herbs to experiment with for a unique twist." Tarragon is slightly sweet and reminiscent of licorice, while cilantro has notes of pepper and lemon. Dill's fresh notes pair well with both basil and the sweetness of tarragon, as well as the slight citrus in cilantro. Combining all three creates an intense flavor that will elevate your bruschetta to new heights.