Make Sweet Potatoes The Star Of Your Next Taco Tuesday

A familiar fixture as it may be, Taco Tuesdays still manages never to get old and bring unparalleled excitement whenever it comes around. How can it not be when there are always so many fun, fresh taco recipes you can utilize? Whatever food your heart currently desires, there's a good chance you can enjoy it in a taco. Want to try something new and different without stepping too far out of your culinary comfort zone? Sweet potatoes might just be worth a try. Although more commonly spotted in desserts and salads, or baked on their own, these root vegetables can still shine when added to flavor-bursting tacos.

Sweet and earthy with a buttery, nutty undertone, there's nothing quite like sweet potatoes, and certainly not what you'd find in a typical taco. Yet, they still work so well with the bold ingredients, creating a delightful balance of contrasting flavors. From spicy, savory, and smoky to tangy, sweet potatoes pair beautifully with these notes while still being an outstanding star ingredient on their own.

Accompanying that flavor wonder is a starchy, creamy texture that significantly bulks up your tacos. With some time in the kitchen, it'll become a perfect mixture of crispy and tender. Joining the slightly chewy tortilla and crunchy, crispy toppings, it gives every bite an utterly satisfying mouthfeel.