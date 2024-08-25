Make Sweet Potatoes The Star Of Your Next Taco Tuesday
A familiar fixture as it may be, Taco Tuesdays still manages never to get old and bring unparalleled excitement whenever it comes around. How can it not be when there are always so many fun, fresh taco recipes you can utilize? Whatever food your heart currently desires, there's a good chance you can enjoy it in a taco. Want to try something new and different without stepping too far out of your culinary comfort zone? Sweet potatoes might just be worth a try. Although more commonly spotted in desserts and salads, or baked on their own, these root vegetables can still shine when added to flavor-bursting tacos.
Sweet and earthy with a buttery, nutty undertone, there's nothing quite like sweet potatoes, and certainly not what you'd find in a typical taco. Yet, they still work so well with the bold ingredients, creating a delightful balance of contrasting flavors. From spicy, savory, and smoky to tangy, sweet potatoes pair beautifully with these notes while still being an outstanding star ingredient on their own.
Accompanying that flavor wonder is a starchy, creamy texture that significantly bulks up your tacos. With some time in the kitchen, it'll become a perfect mixture of crispy and tender. Joining the slightly chewy tortilla and crunchy, crispy toppings, it gives every bite an utterly satisfying mouthfeel.
There's more than one way to cook the sweet potatoes
There are a few different ways to prepare sweet potatoes for your tacos. Roasting is undoubtedly one of the most common, straightforward choices. Simply preheat the oven (or air fryer) to 425 or 450 degrees Fahrenheit, toss the sweet potato cubes with oil and your preferred seasonings, and roast them for about half an hour. Hot from the oven, the sweet potato cubes are tender in the center but deliciously crisp and charred around the edges with a delectable layer of extra flavors.
If you'd prefer your sweet potatoes on the soft side, baking them might be a better idea. The process is generally the same, but baking requires a lower temperature of around 375 degrees max. You can still do this with the sliced cubes, and even mash them afterwards with butter, syrup, and balsamic vinegar for a special take on this addition.
With less time on your hands, a quick pan-fry will do the trick. It usually doesn't take too long for the cubes to brown and soften, often less than 10 minutes on both sides. As you're cooking, sprinkle in some seasonings of choice like taco seasoning, garlic powder, ginger powder, cayenne pepper, and paprika, or make a honey glaze for even more sweetness.
What other ingredients can you use with the sweet potatoes?
Starting with the fruits, and as expected, avocado makes a perfect companion. Sliced, diced, mashed, or turned into guacamole, it's a stellar choice regardless. For those who like pops of sweetness here and there, corn is the one to go with. And what about other types of produce? Red onion, bell pepper, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeño, and many more — take your pick! Better yet, whip up a bowl of salsa for a tangy kick, or salsa verde if you like it spicy. Playing into the sweet potato's starchy nature and nutty undertone, beans (black, red, or kidneys all work) are a fantastic pairing. You can add them directly to the tacos, or make refried beans for a richer texture and flavor.
Sweet potato tacos can be kept entirely vegan, but some extra protein would also work. Impart savory richness with ground beef, or go with chicken for a milder approach, which you can grill for a touch of smokiness to contrast with the sweetness of the potatoes. Fish (often baked or deep-fried) is a lovely pick as well, particularly white fish such as cod and tilapia.
Last but not least, add a finishing touch to seal the deal. This could simply be lime juice, chopped herbs, cheese crumbles, or maybe pickled vegetables. Don't forget about the sauce, either. It's often understated how much difference lime crema, sour cream, or Greek yogurt could make. A dollop or two brings everything together and makes the eating experience so much more delightful.