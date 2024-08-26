Dick Van Dyke's Favorite Dessert Is A Simple Frozen Delight
Stage and screen actor Dick Van Dyke has been a household name for generations. At 98 years old, Van Dyke is still performing with the same youthful exuberance he was known for at the beginning of his illustrious career. Over the years, the actor has shared how his healthy lifestyle keeps him singing and dancing nearly one century later, and surprisingly, it isn't all salads and green smoothies.
Back in 2015 when the four-time Emmy winner was celebrating ninety years of age, he shared his daily routine with the Chicago Tribune, citing simple things like a morning cup of coffee, a daily workout, and a positive attitude. While the actor claimed he is very careful of his sugar levels, Van Dyke also revealed that he never deprives his inner child of a sweet treat. In fact, he enjoys a little bit every night in the form of vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup. As a working actor and performer at 98 years old, it's safe to say that he is an expert on longevity — if Van Dyke says it is okay to eat sugar every night, we will take his word for it.
At 98 years old, Dick Van Dyke still enjoys ice cream every night
Beloved actor Dick Van Dyke claims that the young spirit in him is alive and well even at age 98. He once told the Chicago Tribune, "Walt Disney and I always said we were children looking for our inner adults," referencing long-time friend and creator, Walt Disney (who gave Van Dyke the opportunity to originate iconic movie roles in "Mary Poppins" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.") While Disney was admittedly more of a pie fan himself, Van Dyke shared that he enjoys a classic scoop of Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with a heap of chocolate syrup on top every night before bed.
We applaud the TV and film star for his top-quality taste in ice cream brands — Haagen-Dazs placed first in Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of 21 popular ice cream brands. Funnily enough, Van Dyke's favorite brand of ice cream did not appear on the scene until well into his adulthood. Haagen-Dazs was founded in 1960 when the actor was already 35 years old. While Haagen-Dazs may not have been the tasty treat he enjoyed during childhood, it clearly has kept his childlike-whimsy alive and well for decades.