Dick Van Dyke's Favorite Dessert Is A Simple Frozen Delight

Stage and screen actor Dick Van Dyke has been a household name for generations. At 98 years old, Van Dyke is still performing with the same youthful exuberance he was known for at the beginning of his illustrious career. Over the years, the actor has shared how his healthy lifestyle keeps him singing and dancing nearly one century later, and surprisingly, it isn't all salads and green smoothies.

Back in 2015 when the four-time Emmy winner was celebrating ninety years of age, he shared his daily routine with the Chicago Tribune, citing simple things like a morning cup of coffee, a daily workout, and a positive attitude. While the actor claimed he is very careful of his sugar levels, Van Dyke also revealed that he never deprives his inner child of a sweet treat. In fact, he enjoys a little bit every night in the form of vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup. As a working actor and performer at 98 years old, it's safe to say that he is an expert on longevity — if Van Dyke says it is okay to eat sugar every night, we will take his word for it.