Here's One Of The Best NYC Bakeries To Snag Incredible Seasonal Tarts
New York City is an outstanding food city known for its thin-crust pizzas, decadent cheesecakes, and deli classics like pastrami sandwiches and bagels with lox. With so many great options, deciding where to eat in New York City is no easy feat. Instead of visiting another NYC bagel shop for breakfast or tasting another cheesecake for dessert, consider trying what New York's vibrant bakery scene has to offer (like viral cronuts and Jell-O cakes). And if you love seasonal tarts, Balthazar Bakery stands above the rest.
In such a big region, it can be difficult to know where to go for the best local baking. There are many bake shops worth trying, like New York's Speakeasy Bakery. With a few different locations, Balthazar Bakery is a top eatery that uses fresh, local ingredients for all of their baked goods. So consider taking a stroll down to 80 Spring Street to pay the Balthazar Bakery a visit to enjoy one of the best food spots in New York.
What to try at the Balthazar Bakery
While the desserts at Balthazar's Bakery vary month by month, each season has its own delicious sweets. While it's not uncommon to see classics like buttery cherry tarts, their culinary creations often take baked goods to the next level. Stop by in the summertime for their rhubarb and passionfruit mango tarts for fruity refreshing delights. When springtime arrives, prepare yourself for bright flavors with their chocolate lavender and guava mascarpone tarts. Better yet, indulge in the cold months of winter with cranberry and red currant tarts. They also offer themed items around the holidays, like their Saint Patrick's Day chocolate ale tart, their Valentine's themed chocolate passionfruit cremeux tart, and their New Year's Meyer Lemon Meringue tart.
Their tarts aren't the only seasonal items on their menu. They also offer other limited-time items like their springtime pistachio cardamom tortes, wintertime pear cassis galletes, and summertime sour cherry clafoutis. Their menu is constantly changing, so if you're in the area, make sure to visit soon before their latest seasonal creations vanish.
More about the Balthazar Bakery
The Balthazar was opened in 1997 by Keith McNally, a British restaurateur and director who has opened a total of 12 restaurants including a Balthazar location in London. The Balthazar consists of both a bakery and a restaurant, the latter being a French brasserie that specializes in seafood. It's on the pricier side with its luxury dishes, but the bakery's prices tend to be more affordable. While the bakery serves sandwiches, soups, breads, and breakfast pastries, its desserts are the true highlight of its menu.
While the restaurant gets most of the attention, Balthazar's Bakery is successful in its own right. It has been featured on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop website and has expanded to a second location in New Jersey. If that's not enough, they also do catering and delivery, giving you a variety of ways to enjoy their stand-out desserts. Balthazar bakes with local, seasonal ingredients, meaning their tarts rotate throughout the year, giving you ample reason to visit the bakery again and again.