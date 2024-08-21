New York City is an outstanding food city known for its thin-crust pizzas, decadent cheesecakes, and deli classics like pastrami sandwiches and bagels with lox. With so many great options, deciding where to eat in New York City is no easy feat. Instead of visiting another NYC bagel shop for breakfast or tasting another cheesecake for dessert, consider trying what New York's vibrant bakery scene has to offer (like viral cronuts and Jell-O cakes). And if you love seasonal tarts, Balthazar Bakery stands above the rest.

In such a big region, it can be difficult to know where to go for the best local baking. There are many bake shops worth trying, like New York's Speakeasy Bakery. With a few different locations, Balthazar Bakery is a top eatery that uses fresh, local ingredients for all of their baked goods. So consider taking a stroll down to 80 Spring Street to pay the Balthazar Bakery a visit to enjoy one of the best food spots in New York.