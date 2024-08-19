How Much Salmon Should You Usually Serve Per Person?

If you have a dinner party in the works or you're trying to squeeze more omega-3 fatty acids into your diet, salmon is always a solid choice. It has lots of lean protein, is available fresh or frozen in most grocery stores, and is just as good poached with a mustard dill sauce as it is simply grilled in the summer with a fresh salad. However, salmon isn't cheap and it has a short shelf life, so it's important to make sure you're only buying as much as you're going to eat in one or two meals. Each person will eat about 6 to 8 ounces of salmon, so multiply that by the number of people coming to dinner and you'll always have enough fish for everyone.

If that sounds too easy, you're not entirely wrong because there's a catch. Salmon can be sold in various forms depending on how much the fish has been butchered. So while the actual amount of fish eaten is always the same per person no matter how you buy the fish, you'll need to tack on a little extra weight to account for extra parts like bones and skin.