It's Official: An Anthony Bourdain Biopic Is In The Works

Chef, writer and television host Anthony Bourdain was one of the most notable culinary figures of the early 21st century and has remained relevant in the food world even after his death in 2018. Now, six years after Bourdain's death by suicide, it has just been announced that a biopic is in the works.

As reported first by Deadline, the upcoming film, titled "Tony," will likely be produced by A24, which is currently in negotiations to acquire the film. It's said it will be directed by Matt Johnson — who has helmed projects such as the 2023 film "Blackberry" — with Lou Howe and Todd Bartels as scriptwriters.

As for who will be taking on the role of the iconic figure, Dominic Sessa is currently in talks to take on the project. Sessa gained attention for his role in the Oscar-nominated 2023 film, "The Holdovers," for which he won a Critics' Choice Award. "The Holdovers" is Sessa's only acting credit at the moment, although he has a couple projects in the works — with "Tony" likely joining that list.