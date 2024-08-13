It's Official: An Anthony Bourdain Biopic Is In The Works
Chef, writer and television host Anthony Bourdain was one of the most notable culinary figures of the early 21st century and has remained relevant in the food world even after his death in 2018. Now, six years after Bourdain's death by suicide, it has just been announced that a biopic is in the works.
As reported first by Deadline, the upcoming film, titled "Tony," will likely be produced by A24, which is currently in negotiations to acquire the film. It's said it will be directed by Matt Johnson — who has helmed projects such as the 2023 film "Blackberry" — with Lou Howe and Todd Bartels as scriptwriters.
As for who will be taking on the role of the iconic figure, Dominic Sessa is currently in talks to take on the project. Sessa gained attention for his role in the Oscar-nominated 2023 film, "The Holdovers," for which he won a Critics' Choice Award. "The Holdovers" is Sessa's only acting credit at the moment, although he has a couple projects in the works — with "Tony" likely joining that list.
What parts of Bourdain's life will the film cover?
Currently, it's unclear exactly what parts of Anthony Bourdain's life the biopic "Tony" will cover. It may focus on Bourdain's 2000 memoir, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," which catapulted Bourdain into notoriety. The memoir chronicles Bourdain's early years in the culinary industry — including the negative aspects and the "underbelly," so to speak — as well as his childhood and upbringing and his general thoughts on food. As Dominic Sessa is 21 years old, it would make sense for the film to align more with Bourdain's earlier years as a chef and culinary figure, however, a more expansive, decades-long biopic is certainly not out of the question.
The film is likely to cover Bourdain's struggles with drug addiction and eventual sobriety, as well as his personal relationships and how fatherhood played into his life. The film may also focus on his rise as a television personality — his most notable shows include "No Reservations," which ran from 2005 to 2012, and "Parts Unknown," which ran from 2013 until his death in 2018.