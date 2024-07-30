The grandiose scale the Olympics brings comes with unique challenges for the hosting city, and the 2024 Summer Games have been no different. Paris has tackled numerous challenging endeavors in order to prepare for the Olympic events. These endeavors included investing $1.5 billion into cleaning the Seine, deploying 75,000 troops to guard the events, and transforming one of the poorest regions of France into one fit for the Olympic Village. However, Paris' work doesn't end with preparation, as revealed by the numerous complaints regarding the variety and quantity of food at village dining venues.

While Paris prides itself on its eco-friendly, regionally sourced meals designed by Michelin-starred chefs prepared at the Olympic Village, the lack of carnivorous options left many athletes hungry for more. The high demand for protein resulted in rationed breakfast eggs, a decision that faced heavy criticism. There have been chicken and specific carbs shortages, along with other food issues such as guests receiving under-seasoned and undercooked meat. Now, finally listening to the athlete's complaints, Paris is bringing more food to the Olympic Village.