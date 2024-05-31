Here's The Main Difference Between Tempeh And Seitan

More and more people are eating less and less meat, and there are lots more choices than ever before for vegetarians, vegans, and meat-reducers who want something plant-based but with the texture and high protein content of meat. There are a lot of convincing plant-based meat products worth trying out there, but two of the better-known alternatives — tempeh and seitan — are often confused with one another. The main difference between tempeh and seitan is their point of origin: Tempeh is made from soy, and seitan comes from wheat.

Granted, these two foods are easy to mix up: Both are a little bland on their own, and they can take on the taste of whatever other ingredients they're cooked with. They're also both an inexpensive protein source, minimally processed relative to other non-meats like those peddled by Impossible or Beyond, and boast a nondescript, pale-brown color when sold in a raw state. That's where their similarities end, though.