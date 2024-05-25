When Making Homemade Salsa, Skip This Classic Seasoning

When you think of the taste of a delicious, restaurant-quality salsa, a blend of rich, acidic tomatoes and a fiery kick of spice from peppers comes to mind. Salsa, translated from Spanish, simply means "sauce," and the array of different varieties is vast, making the possibilities endless when creating your own at home. However, whether you're keeping it classic with a pico de gallo or adding in fruit like pineapple to make a sweet salsa, there's one classic seasoning you don't need to reach for: ground pepper.

Ground black pepper, while commonly used in the kitchen alongside salt to build layers of flavor in cooking, is best skipped when it comes to making homemade salsa. As long as you are using fresh, quality ingredients, the salsa can speak for itself, with a little salt to help the natural flavors really sing. While black pepper can help bring a mild heat to many foods, when it comes to perfect summer salsa recipes, the focus should be on zingy, acidic flavors and spices.