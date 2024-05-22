Give The Kids A Barbecue To Remember With Adorable Hot Dog Octopuses

Whether your kiddos are back to school or home for the summer, deciding on what to serve them for lunch that won't go uneaten is a major challenge for most parents and guardians. One 2012 study published by Paediatrics and Child Health found that between 25% and 35% of toddlers and young children were described as "picky eaters" by their caregivers. This summer, while you are cooking up hot dogs and hamburgers for everyone else, let your little one in on the fun by serving them up hot dogs that look like a totally different creature: an octopus! These cute octopus hot dogs — or "octopus weenies," if you will — are a cleverly constructed food that is perfect for your child's lunchbox or as an afternoon snack.

The trend was popularized in Japan, specifically for the bento boxes that are used to create even portions and separate sections while packing food. Hot dogs are commonly sliced and boiled or microwaved to fit perfectly into the bento boxes, and they just so happen to look a whole lot like the eight-legged friends found in the ocean. Whether you're tossing them into a lunchbox or onto the grill for a family summertime cookout, you can dress these adorable creatures up in a variety of ways. The best part is it only takes a few quick slices to turn a store-bought hot dog of your choice into these adorable, edible pets.