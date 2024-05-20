Give Hummus A Smoky Twist With This Staple Sauce

Traditionally made with lemon juice, garlic, chickpeas, and tahini, hummus is the ideal dip for serving at your next get-together. Better yet, while a classic version of this spread is tasty in and of itself, there are plenty of twists on it you can try for added flavor. One such twist is to add some barbecue sauce to the mixture when making your dip.

Although it's certainly a bit unconventional, adding barbecue sauce introduces smoky flavor notes that add depth to your dip. Plus, it has a tanginess that ramps up that of the tahini. At the same time, its subtle sweetness can prevent the pairing from going overboard and becoming sour. You don't need much, either — just ½ cup of the condiment for each 15-ounce can of chickpeas in the dip can work wonders.

The flavor isn't even the best part of this dip; it's how easy it is to make. Just dump all the ingredients in the blender or food processor and let the appliance work its magic. Once the mixture has become a smooth dip then you can dip pita chips, carrot sticks, or your other favorite snacks into the mix for a smoky, sweet, and tangy bite. You can also store it in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to a week if you don't want to dig in right away.