Give Hummus A Smoky Twist With This Staple Sauce
Traditionally made with lemon juice, garlic, chickpeas, and tahini, hummus is the ideal dip for serving at your next get-together. Better yet, while a classic version of this spread is tasty in and of itself, there are plenty of twists on it you can try for added flavor. One such twist is to add some barbecue sauce to the mixture when making your dip.
Although it's certainly a bit unconventional, adding barbecue sauce introduces smoky flavor notes that add depth to your dip. Plus, it has a tanginess that ramps up that of the tahini. At the same time, its subtle sweetness can prevent the pairing from going overboard and becoming sour. You don't need much, either — just ½ cup of the condiment for each 15-ounce can of chickpeas in the dip can work wonders.
The flavor isn't even the best part of this dip; it's how easy it is to make. Just dump all the ingredients in the blender or food processor and let the appliance work its magic. Once the mixture has become a smooth dip then you can dip pita chips, carrot sticks, or your other favorite snacks into the mix for a smoky, sweet, and tangy bite. You can also store it in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to a week if you don't want to dig in right away.
Creating the perfect BBQ hummus flavor fusion
The first thing to think about when adding barbecue sauce to hummus is the type of sauce you'll add. Different brands and styles have different tasting notes, with some being sweeter, smokier, or tangier than others. You can use whichever style you like, but you may have to adjust the dip to get exactly the flavor profile you're going for.
You can add a bit of lime juice, for instance, to help neutralize some of the sugary notes in the dip. Or, you could try stirring in a bit of brown sugar if you want to ramp up the sweetness of the sauce.
It's also not a bad idea to consider other inclusions that can enhance your dip and add complexity. Fruit preserves, for example, can give nuance and complexity to the sauce. Or, you could stir in some hot sauce to add a bit of a kick. Feel free to play around with different inclusions to come up with a winning sauce for enhancing your hummus.
Don't feel like your BBQ hummus has to be made of chickpeas
If you're not a fan of chickpeas, this trick can still work to make a tasty dip. You can actually make hummus using other veggies in your fridge. One option is to make a white bean hummus. This twist has a lighter and creamier consistency than regular hummus, which allows the smoky flavors of the barbecue sauce to shine through even more. Plus, it helps balance out the heavy, meaty taste of the BBQ sauce.
Another choice could be to make a no-bean cauliflower hummus. Cauliflower has a neutral flavor that lets the taste of the tahini and barbecue sauce really shine through in your dip. Just remember that if you go this route, you'll need to cook the cauliflower before blending it into a dip. Steaming works just fine, but if you roast it, you get toasty, smoky flavors that complement those of the barbecue sauce you'll be stirring in. Or, try making sweet potato hummus. This dip has earthy and nutty notes thanks to the root vegetables in it. Plus, their lightly sugary flavor can bring out the sweet notes in the sauce and balance out some of its tang.
Next time you're craving a smooth hummus dip, try adding some barbecue sauce, whether you incorporate it into a classic version or try one of these twists. It's the perfect way to branch out and give your mouth a new blast of flavor.