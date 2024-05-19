What Ina Garten Really Thinks About Dried Herbs

Adding herbs to a dish is an easy way to build flavor, but most people don't always have fresh bunches of them on hand. Dried herbs are a convenient alternative, as they have a long shelf life, so you can use them whenever you need them. They tend to cost less, yet they can effectively infuse their flavors into a dish. But while there are many benefits to cooking with dried herbs, Ina Garten isn't the biggest fan of doing so.

As the celebrity chef explained in a clip from "Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics" uploaded to YouTube, she prefers fresh herbs because their leaves contain oils that contribute to a more potent aroma and flavor. Garten also finds that dried herbs aren't as consistent. "It depends on how long it's been sitting in your drawer. Sometimes it's been there a while. In the grocery store, it could have been there for a year. You have no idea. So fresh herbs are good for me," she said in the episode. Garten also mentioned that she likes the look and texture better, giving her even more of a reason to use fresh herbs over dry herbs.