Where Is Nature's Wild Berry From Shark Tank Today?

Tart, acidic, or overly sour flavors in food and drinks can usually be balanced out by adding sugar. However, if you want to keep your sugar intake to a minimum, you may end up having to forgo the added sweetness. This is precisely the dilemma that Nature's Wild Berry founder Hank Watt faced when trying to change his eating habits. During this time, his friend and future co-founder Juliano Bonanni had been experimenting with — a fruit you've probably never heard of — ledidi berries at his restaurant. He discovered that eating them would subsequently make anything taste much sweeter than it was, allowing Watt to satisfy his sweet tooth without consuming sugar.

The two decided to start selling freeze-dried ledidi berries as Nature's Wild Berry, marketing them as a powerful flavor-enhancing product that would make any sour food taste sweet. As they shared in a 2023 episode of "Shark Tank," all you had to do was chew these berries for 30 seconds, and for the following 20 to 40 minutes you'd be able to experience their effects. In hopes of turning ledidi berries, also known as miracle fruit, into a best-selling product, Watt and Bonanni turned to "Shark Tank" to ask for $80,000 in exchange for 15% of their business. They didn't end up getting exactly what they wanted, however, they did walk away with a deal they were happy with.