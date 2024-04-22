Fix Crumbly Shortbread Dough With Ina Garten's Easy Trick

There's nothing like biting into a buttery slice of shortbread fresh out of the oven, whether you've made a classic Scottish shortbread, a flavored variety, or something a bit more unique. However, to get those results, you've first got to mix your dough, which can sometimes be a bit more challenging than you might think.

Shortbread typically contains just a few ingredients — flour, sugar, butter, and salt. With no extra liquid, it sometimes might be tough to get your dough to a smooth consistency and you can wind up with dry and crumbly dough instead.

If you're facing this issue, Ina Garten offers a tip on her blog, Barefoot Contessa, that might just solve your worries: "If the shortbread dough feels dry, I add a teaspoon or two of water until it's easier to work with." The extra moisture can help to bring the dough together and give it a smoother texture.