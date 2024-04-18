The Ingredient Tip You Absolutely Need When Cooking For One

Shopping and cooking for one is a challenge. Although the grocery bill is lower with fewer items in the cart, it can be a tedious task to find ingredients in the right quantities at the best prices for single use. Then, once you get home, it's up to you to prep, cook, and clean up, so shortcuts are a welcome addition to the routine. Making the most of ingredients equates to less waste, money savings, and an enriched diet. In my own kitchen, I've discovered that simply buying and prepping a few basic ingredients when cooking for one goes a long way towards getting tasty, time-saving meals on the table.

Pre-cooking a single versatile ingredient opens up a world of options for grab-and-go daily meals throughout the week. Spend half an hour cutting up a few other ingredients and you'll have the makings for a variety of individual dishes. In my house, transitioning from cooking for a family of five down to cooking for one requires a shift in mindset, in everything from what I'm cooking to how I go about it. Instituting this one swap has streamlined the process, making answering the ever-present question, "What's for dinner?," much easier to answer.