The Extra Step That Separates Good Crepes From Great Ones

If you've never made crepes from scratch, you might think the process is foolproof because of how simple the ingredients and flavors are. But whether you use the perfect crepes recipe or leftover pancake batter, they can easily develop a rubbery texture, which happens when you overmix the batter. If you undermix the batter, however, you'll end up with too many lumps. Sure, they'll be edible, but there's an additional step you can take that'll improve their quality. All you have to do is run the batter through a sieve or mesh strainer to separate the lumps.

Before straining your crepe batter, eliminate as many lumps as possible. If you notice large streaks of flour, egg, or other ingredients, continue mixing until they are better incorporated. Just don't mix so long that you start to see lots of air bubbles and the consistency begins to thicken excessively. Once you've mixed the batter thoroughly, strain it to remove any remaining lumps for a smooth and consistent texture.