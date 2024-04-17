For Perfectly Sized Veggies For Your Soup, Use This Chopping Tip

Unless you work in a professional kitchen, there's not usually a lot of sense in memorizing the names of the most common knife cuts. Directions to cut things into strips or cubes are usually good enough to get a home recipe on the table. But there is a method to the madness of naming different cuts, of course, which is uniformity.

In commercial kitchens, the same recipes are made day after day and customers expect the food to look and taste the same every time they visit, so it makes sense that there should be an agreed-upon classification of vegetable cuts. This way you can ask any cook to chiffonade basil or julienne potatoes and you'll get the same results every time. So while it's not necessary to commit all the different knife cuts to memory at home, it's helpful to learn the basics if you cook with a lot of vegetables. That way you can get the same recipe results again and again.

When you're making soup, the perfect type to shoot for with vegetables is usually a brunoise cut. This is 1/8-inch cubes, or about half the size of a regular green pea, which is just right for picking up with spoons. A standard soup spoon holds about a tablespoon of food, so you can get a variety of ingredients in one bite if you cut everything into a basic brunoise.