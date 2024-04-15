Deep-Fry Your French Toast For The Best Breakfast Of Your Life

There are several ways to make deep-fried French toast, and you can draw inspiration from its global variations. To recreate the Mexican version known as torrejas, a few ingredients will help ensure authenticity. Typically, rolls called bolillos are used, which are crusty on the outside and have a fluffy interior, but if you can't source these, you can go for a French roll or similar. Torrejas are not served not with maple syrup, but a syrup made from piloncillo, a staple Latin American sugar that is minimally processed and has a complex, molasses-like flavor. The Spanish version of deep-fried French toast, called torrijas, is served with a slightly different spin, relying on cinnamon sugar or honey as the dressing.

Depending on where you find it, this deep-fried French toast can be seasoned with aromatic spices like allspice (which is not a blend, but a ground berry), along with clove, anise, or cinnamon. They're perfect for the breakfast or brunch table, but you can also serve them as dessert. In Spain and Cuba, you can even find versions in which the bread is dipped in red wine or syrup made with vermouth rather than milk. And in Guatemala, orange peel might make an appearance.

If you don't happen to have these extra ingredients on hand, you can also make deep-fried French toast with a simple lineup that includes bread, eggs, sugar, and milk. No matter how you choose to customize this dish, it's guaranteed to be delicious.