The Expert-Recommended Wine That Perfectly Pairs With Red Curry
While pairing wine with a classic steak dinner may be fairly straightforward, when it comes to pairing wine with Asian foods, many people don't know where to begin. One food that's common in many Asian cultures is curry, whether that's a rich butter chicken or an aromatic Thai red curry.
If it's the latter you're eating, you'll notice that these dishes draw their flavor and color mostly from spicy red chilis as well as tomatoes. They have a distinct bright red color and a bold, fiery taste. They're also often made using coconut milk, which gives them sweet undertones. That combination of flavors can make it difficult to find a wine to pair with and might lead you to stick with water the next time you order a red curry.
Luckily, Daily Meal spoke with Gabriel Corbett, Sommelier at two MICHELIN-starred JÔNT, in an exclusive interview. He offered insights into what to keep in mind when pairing wines with curries so you can enjoy imbibing when eating this dish. According to Corbett, the aromatics and spice level in your curry are two key factors to keep in mind as you pick the right wine, and both Chenin Blanc and Riesling are great choices.
Play to your spice level
Sommelier Gabriel Corbett explains that when choosing a wine, it's important to first notice the spice level of a red curry: "With a heavily spiced curry with a lot of chilis I find dry to sweet examples of Riesling and Chenin Blanc do well." One reason these wines work here is thanks to their sweetness, which can mellow out some of the heat in the dish, just like how honey or sugar do.
At the same time, these two wines are low in tannins. These compounds are typically associated with bitter and astringent notes, but they can also work to amplify the heat in spicy food. As a result, both wines are good choices for creating balance and avoiding an overpowering level of fire.
Lastly, both wines are off-dry and quite acidic. Acidity can help to cool down that burning sensation on your tongue, and as such, these wines can help to do the same. Plus, they're both usually served chilled, which can also provide a cooling sensation to counteract the kick from the curry.
The aromatics matter, too
Beyond the spice level, Gabriel Corbett explains that Chenin Blanc and Riesling work well because they pair with other complex flavors in your curry. He says, "Riesling especially with curries that have a lot of aromatics like ginger, lemongrass, lime leaf, etc."
Riesling can have a strong aroma and fruity and floral flavors such as apricot and peach. You may also pick up on lime juice notes that work well against the lime leaf and other herbs in your red curry. For Chenin Blanc, citrusy tart pear works well against lemongrass and herbs. It can also have a gingery touch which pairs perfectly with red curry.
Finally, remember how acid is important in wine pairing? Besides cooling down your tongue, it also helps create complementary flavors and cleanses your palate. So, next time you find yourself eating Thai red curry, try ordering either a glass of Riesling or Chenin Blanc to elevate the notes in both your food and wine.