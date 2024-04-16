The Expert-Recommended Wine That Perfectly Pairs With Red Curry

While pairing wine with a classic steak dinner may be fairly straightforward, when it comes to pairing wine with Asian foods, many people don't know where to begin. One food that's common in many Asian cultures is curry, whether that's a rich butter chicken or an aromatic Thai red curry.

If it's the latter you're eating, you'll notice that these dishes draw their flavor and color mostly from spicy red chilis as well as tomatoes. They have a distinct bright red color and a bold, fiery taste. They're also often made using coconut milk, which gives them sweet undertones. That combination of flavors can make it difficult to find a wine to pair with and might lead you to stick with water the next time you order a red curry.

Luckily, Daily Meal spoke with Gabriel Corbett, Sommelier at two MICHELIN-starred JÔNT, in an exclusive interview. He offered insights into what to keep in mind when pairing wines with curries so you can enjoy imbibing when eating this dish. According to Corbett, the aromatics and spice level in your curry are two key factors to keep in mind as you pick the right wine, and both Chenin Blanc and Riesling are great choices.