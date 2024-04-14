The One Extra Step You Need For Dramatically Improved Soup

Picture this: your largest stockpot is filled with a delicious broth and hearty, tasty ingredients simmering away on the stove. But as time goes on and you leave your soup or stock to simmer, you start to notice a filmy layer rising to the top, coagulating into a bubbling, grayish layer at the surface. It's certainly off-putting, but does soup scum actually affect your soup?

While the taste of your soup or stock may not be dramatically altered, not skimming your soup early enough could result in some unappealing changes to your final product. Not only will the grayish scum leave an undesirable change in the broth's appearance, but your soup's texture could be affected, as well. It's not unsafe to consume but left unskimmed, the layer of scum can give your precious broth a cloudy mouthfeel. Skimming your soup is one of those elements that isn't necessary, but can take your soup from suitable to spectacular.