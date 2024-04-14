If You Want To Make Soup With Frozen Veggies, Don't Skip This Crucial Step

Fresh ingredients are often thought to be better than frozen ones, but that isn't necessarily the case, at least when it comes to vegetables. Frozen varieties are typically packaged when they're in season and therefore at their highest quality in terms of taste and texture. And when looking to make soup like a professional chef, it's definitely more convenient to just toss in a bag of frozen vegetables than cut and prep your own. The one downside to using them in soup is that they tend to get mushy and fall apart.

Luckily, avoiding this is as simple as adding veggies in at a strategic time. If you're using carrots and snap peas directly from the freezer, you might assume it's better to add them to your soup at the beginning of the cooking process so they have time to thaw out. However, the truth is frozen vegetables don't need that much time to defrost or soften, so this inevitably leads to a spongy texture. Instead, add them towards the end of the cooking process.