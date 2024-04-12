The Pro Tip You Need For The Crispiest Baked Tofu Ever

Tofu is a bit of an all-star ingredient because it can become almost anything it wants to be, from a vegan stir fry to a strawberry smoothie. To make it crispy, however, you first have to do a little prep. Browning, which makes food like caramelized onions and seared steaks taste so good, is caused by the Maillard reaction, and the only way to get that to happen is if the food is dry. This is because water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, so if the surface of your food is wet, it will just boil or turn to steam instead of searing. As you've probably noticed, most tofu is packed in water, which keeps it fresh but also means you're working with a very wet ingredient.

The first thing you have to do if your tofu is packed in water is to try and squeeze out as much as you can. If you eat a lot of tofu, it's not a bad idea to invest in a tofu press, which slowly squishes any extra moisture out. If not, however, you can make do by pressing it with something heavy in your kitchen. Stack the tofu between two plates and some clean paper towels, put a heavy object on top in the sink, and let it sit for about 20 minutes. When the pressing period is over, dry the surface of the tofu with clean paper towels.