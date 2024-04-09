Fresas Con Crema Is The Underrated Mexican Dessert You Have To Try
When a lot of people think of summertime desserts, they're often thinking of treats like ice cream cones, old-fashioned peach cobblers, and fruit salads. Although these treats are all certainly delicious, there's an underrated Mexican dessert that's even better when you want a refreshing sweet on a warm evening: fresas con crema.
Translating literally as strawberries with cream, this dessert consists of, as you can probably guess, sliced fresh strawberries paired with a special creamy topping. The topping has a slight tang to it as well as a smooth texture and notable sweetness that brings out the fruit's natural sugars. It's a staple at many Mexican ice cream parlors, offering a refreshing alternative to the typical frozen scoops.
Better yet, fresas con cream is a no-bake dessert that's easy to make at home, meaning you can still enjoy the treat without having to search for a nearby Mexican ice cream shop. And, you can mix up the flavors by veering away from the traditional and adding some fun toppings to your sweet strawberries and cream, Mexican style.
What goes into fresas con crema?
The main ingredient in fresas con crema is fresh, sliced strawberries. You can't swap these out for canned or jarred berries, as those are usually in syrup which will affect the flavor of the treat. Plus, packed strawberries have a softer texture, which can make your fresas con crema mushy. You can use frozen strawberries in fresas con crema, just thaw them first.
The other core ingredient in fresas con crema is Mexican media crema, which is similar to crème fraîche but with a runnier texture and light, tangy taste. Some people swap this out for sour cream, but this switch is slightly more sour and a lot thicker. The tangy sauce used in fresas con crema is typically sweetened with either condensed milk or sugar. Evaporated milk or heavy cream is added; these heavier liquids help ensure the strawberries are fully covered in the tasty topping, and a splash of vanilla extract boosts the sweetness and brings all of the flavors full circle. Because this fresh, lively dessert has few ingredients, it comes together in minutes.
Fresas con crema makes friends quite easily
Although fresas con crema is traditionally a delicious Mexican cream mixture and fresh strawberries, you can experiment with other toppings and add-ins to ramp up the flavor as well. Double up on fruity summer flavors by adding other summer fruits such as blueberries, peaches, raspberries, or sliced bananas. Or, you could swap out the strawberries entirely for your favorite in-season summer produce.
Layer a chocolate spread such as Nutella between the fruit and cream. Add chunks of brownies, Oreos, or homemade chocolate chip cookies to ramp up the chocolatey flavor and add texture. So would a spoonful or two of chopped nuts or granola. Add in cinnamon, nutmeg, or cloves if you'd like an unexpected warmth and depth. Fresas con crema is amenable to so many mix-ins, it's not only a delicious dessert, but a versatile one as well. Start with a traditional recipe, which typically has only a few ingredients and takes mere minutes to assemble. Once you're hooked on the classic, see where it takes you from there.