Fresas Con Crema Is The Underrated Mexican Dessert You Have To Try

When a lot of people think of summertime desserts, they're often thinking of treats like ice cream cones, old-fashioned peach cobblers, and fruit salads. Although these treats are all certainly delicious, there's an underrated Mexican dessert that's even better when you want a refreshing sweet on a warm evening: fresas con crema.

Translating literally as strawberries with cream, this dessert consists of, as you can probably guess, sliced fresh strawberries paired with a special creamy topping. The topping has a slight tang to it as well as a smooth texture and notable sweetness that brings out the fruit's natural sugars. It's a staple at many Mexican ice cream parlors, offering a refreshing alternative to the typical frozen scoops.

Better yet, fresas con cream is a no-bake dessert that's easy to make at home, meaning you can still enjoy the treat without having to search for a nearby Mexican ice cream shop. And, you can mix up the flavors by veering away from the traditional and adding some fun toppings to your sweet strawberries and cream, Mexican style.