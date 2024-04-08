Beer Is The Secret To A Quick And Easy Pizza Dough

Pizza dough recipes with beer in them work well in part because beer contains yeast, which not only helps your pizza dough to rise but also gives it that signature bready flavor, which traditionally stems from yeast breaking down. Now, although the beer does help with aerating the crust, you should note that it won't rise as much as a traditional version that calls for active dry yeast.

In addition to a bit of rise, the beer helps hydrate the flour in the dough, a job that water usually does. This imparts unique tasting notes into your dough. You'll get faint hints of the hops and malt from the brew in your dough, giving your pizza extra complexity. One tasting note you won't pick up on in your beer-infused pizza crust, however, is alcohol. When you bake the dough, the alcohol cooks off, leaving you with a family-friendly meal ready for everyone's favorite toppings.

Finally, when you use beer in your dough, the malt in the brew leads to a crust that gets a gorgeous golden exterior. At the same time, you'll still enjoy that chewy consistency that a good pizza crust is known for.